Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,502 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,318,713.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 28,462 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.56, for a total value of $12,197,674.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,016 shares in the company, valued at $81,433,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,462 shares of company stock worth $22,744,025. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $471.78 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $474.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $427.70 and its 200 day moving average is $412.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.57.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

