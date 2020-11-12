Royal Bank of Canada Raises Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.50

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCW. Cormark lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.31.

TSE:TCW opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$31,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,812 shares in the company, valued at C$657,565.68.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

