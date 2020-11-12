Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$8.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Cineplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.71.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$7.02 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$34.39. The stock has a market cap of $444.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cineplex will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cineplex news, Director Phyllis Yaffe bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,750.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

