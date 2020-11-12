Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) Insider Ian Davis Acquires 2,732 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) (LON:RR) insider Ian Davis acquired 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,967.04 ($2,569.95).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) stock opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.48) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 792 ($10.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 237.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 564 ($7.37) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 564 ($7.37) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 393.17 ($5.14).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

