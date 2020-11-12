Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $139.48

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.48 and last traded at $138.29, with a volume of 1752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.78.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Get Rogers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.95.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $627,348.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,666.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $32,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,375 shares of company stock worth $846,472. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,081,000 after buying an additional 156,715 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,079,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Rogers by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rogers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.