Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.73

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.73 and last traded at $64.18, with a volume of 9747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHI. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 607.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 112.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

