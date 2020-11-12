Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$44.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.33.

Shares of RBA opened at C$86.46 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of C$37.76 and a one year high of C$101.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

