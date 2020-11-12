Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on RBA. Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

RBA opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $294,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $343,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $155,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $263,720.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

