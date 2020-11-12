Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Investec raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

