RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,743,000 after buying an additional 2,324,364 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,676,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,553,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2,980.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 81,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,557,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG opened at $284.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.09 and a 200-day moving average of $272.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.31 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $317.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,180,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $1,778,117.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,372,591.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,481 shares of company stock valued at $49,083,266 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.