Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) Shares Gap Down to $14.70

Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.70, but opened at $13.50. Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,536,905 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) Company Profile (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.