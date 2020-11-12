Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading Down 6.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) fell 6.7% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $25.74. 1,332,608 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 692,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVNC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $866,061.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,881,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,713,000 after buying an additional 441,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,126,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after acquiring an additional 424,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 174,266 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 161,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

