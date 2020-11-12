Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Redfin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $3,032,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,717.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

