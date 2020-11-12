Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Up 5.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $186.82 and last traded at $184.62. Approximately 568,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 358,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.66.

The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.75.

In related news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $125,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average is $134.17.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

