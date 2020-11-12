Raymond James Raises Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$91.50

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$91.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

TSE TIH opened at C$86.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$52.36 and a 12 month high of C$90.61.

In other Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,102,425. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,276 over the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

