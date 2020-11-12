Raymond James Raises Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$91.50

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$91.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.
TSE TIH opened at C$86.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$52.36 and a 12 month high of C$90.61.
About Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
