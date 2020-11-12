Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 675,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of BAR stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $20.59.

