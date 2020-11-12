Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $117.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

