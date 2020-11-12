Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,838 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.92.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $164.37 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.48.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

