Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,657 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

MDLZ stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.