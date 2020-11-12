Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,310 Shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,599 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,323,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,672 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,296,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 247,121 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after acquiring an additional 130,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,011,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,117 shares in the last quarter.

PCY stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II – Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $30.33.

