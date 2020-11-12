Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 29,315 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Masco worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Masco by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.