Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 178 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after buying an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,707,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $802,655,000 after purchasing an additional 453,362 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $127.03.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

