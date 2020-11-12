Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,040 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,040 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

IWN opened at $117.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

