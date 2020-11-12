Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,689 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 281,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,749,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $145,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,771.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $182.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.62 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.97. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

