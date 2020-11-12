Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,353 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,583,000 after acquiring an additional 590,034 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DLR opened at $140.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.95, for a total value of $209,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,833.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,619 shares of company stock worth $10,781,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.18.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.