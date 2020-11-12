Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,435 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,054,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $175.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.34. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

