Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $131.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.37.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

