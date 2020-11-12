Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,102 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 83,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 52,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 260.60, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.