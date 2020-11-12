Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

