Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $340.98 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $353.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.94.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

