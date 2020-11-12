Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 30,421 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.25% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,211.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 139,948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after buying an additional 45,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after buying an additional 40,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 163,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.02. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.36 and a 12-month high of $124.18.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

