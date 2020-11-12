Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,276 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $15,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $340.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.94. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $353.77.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

