Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,827 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,827 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Paychex worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Paychex by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 280,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 62,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,633 shares of company stock worth $41,074,174. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $91.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

