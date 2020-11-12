Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,364 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 158,622 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $335.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $1,903,737.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,322 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

