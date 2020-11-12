Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $274.58 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $155.91 and a 52-week high of $283.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

