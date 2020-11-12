Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,561 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 33,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.