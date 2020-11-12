Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 164.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,825,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,948,000 after buying an additional 3,000,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,225,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 488,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $88.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

