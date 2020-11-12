Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $13.10 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 280,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,098,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,905,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,783,000 after acquiring an additional 599,417 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 637,247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,504,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,499,000 after buying an additional 2,504,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,802.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,884,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,403,000 after buying an additional 1,785,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after buying an additional 334,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 837,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after buying an additional 186,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.