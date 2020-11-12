Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.