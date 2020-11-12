Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,416 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Davis Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

