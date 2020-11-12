Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC opened at $309.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.