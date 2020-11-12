Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $15.31 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,370 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 662,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after acquiring an additional 659,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

