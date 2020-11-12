Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.83 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,707,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $802,655,000 after purchasing an additional 453,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $125.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $127.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.