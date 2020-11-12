Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.76 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,826,000 after acquiring an additional 170,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,177,000 after acquiring an additional 170,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on FISV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.26.
Shares of NASDAQ FISV
opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 48.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 227,618 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 500,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,535,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 65,681 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine
raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.26.
Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.