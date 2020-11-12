Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.76 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,826,000 after acquiring an additional 170,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,177,000 after acquiring an additional 170,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.26.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

