Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $14.46 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,009 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of ViacomCBS worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Shares of VIAC opened at $30.20 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

