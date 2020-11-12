Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.76 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 402,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 484,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after buying an additional 557,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

NYSE:MMP opened at $38.61 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.