Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.60 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

