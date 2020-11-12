Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $175.26 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.34.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.