Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 191.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 159.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

