Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $12.45 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,022 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,870,000 after purchasing an additional 553,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 45.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,772,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,013,000 after purchasing an additional 552,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 140.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,794,000 after purchasing an additional 521,678 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR stock opened at $92.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.95.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.